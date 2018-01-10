FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lidl UK's sales rose 16 percent in December
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 7:38 AM / a day ago

Lidl UK's sales rose 16 percent in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Discount supermarket Lidl UK said on Wednesday it grew sales by 16 percent in the Christmas period as it set a record for the number of customers coming into its stores in December.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a LIDL supermarket in Cricklewood, London January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird (BRITAIN)

The company, owned by Germany’s Schwarz Group, said the busiest day in the period was Dec. 22, while the week starting Dec. 18 was its strongest ever trading week.

Sales growth at Lidl and its fellow German discounter Aldi outpaced Britain’s “big four” supermarkets over the Christmas period, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday, with each growing sales by 16.8 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 31.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
