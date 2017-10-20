FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
market analysis
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
china
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 4 days ago

Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE) has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion (£60.6 billion) merger with U.S. peer Praxair (PX.N).

Linde Chief Executive Officer Aldo Belloni (L-R) and Praxair Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel shake hands at a news conference in Munich, Germany June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Linde said on Friday that shareholders representing 50.85 percent of its capital have accepted the offer, as an Oct. 24 deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

Passing the 50 percent threshold paves the way for passive funds, such as exchanged-traded funds replicating Germany’s blue chip DAX index, to also tender their shares.

Roughly 10-13 percent of Linde’s shares are held by such funds and one UK fund already tendered its shares on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.