FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyd's of London insurers add 3 billion sterling capital in 2017 after big catastrophe losses
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 19, 2017 / 1:17 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lloyd's of London insurers add 3 billion sterling capital in 2017 after big catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurers in the specialist Lloyd’s of London have added 3 billion pounds in capital following large natural catastrophe losses in 2017, the market’s senior executives said.

Employees pass the Lutine Bell as they travel on escalators on the underwriting floor of Lloyd's of London insurance market in the City of London October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The capital has been provided “to restore capital resources to the level prior to the Q3 2017 loss events and to cover changes in capital requirements for 2018 underwriting”, chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and chief executive Inga Beale said in an annual email to the market. 

“No syndicate has ceased trading due to the storms,” they added.

This year could be the costliest on record for insurance losses due to natural catastrophes, industry specialists say, following three hurricanes in the U.S. and Caribbean, earthquakes in Mexico and wildfires still burning in California.

Lloyd‘s, the world’s leading player in specialist commercial insurance, houses more than 80 underwriting syndicates.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.