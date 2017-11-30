FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds Bank settles with couple hit by HBOS fraud
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 10:09 AM / a day ago

Lloyds Bank settles with couple hit by HBOS fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has a reached a settlement with Paul and Nikki Turner, a couple who helped uncover one of Britain’s biggest financial frauds at the Reading branch of the lender’s HBOS unit, after it destroyed their business.

A sign is seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Lloyds and the Turners announced the settlement on Thursday, without disclosing the financial terms.

“Lloyds Banking Group is sorry for the significant personal distress the Turners have suffered and acknowledges their vital role, over more than a decade, campaigning tirelessly for justice for all the victims of the criminal conduct at HBOS Reading Impaired Assets Office,” the joint statement said.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
