Lloyds to unveil one billion pound share buyback plan - Sky News

(Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L) will unveil a 1 billion pound share buyback plan with its annual results on Wednesday, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2EGU10g
Lloyds declined to comment on the report.
A buyback would chime in with the expectations of investors, who are also anticipating news from the British bank of a three-year plan centred on digital investment and growing its insurance and wealth businesses.
Lloyds, Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, reported its highest full-year profit since 2006 last year.
Bailed out nine years ago in a 20 billion pound rescue during the financial crisis, it returned to full private ownership in May with the sale of the last of the government’s stake.
