FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 20, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Lloyds to unveil one billion pound share buyback plan - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L) will unveil a 1 billion pound share buyback plan with its annual results on Wednesday, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2EGU10g

Lloyds declined to comment on the report.

    A buyback would chime in with the expectations of investors, who are also anticipating news from the British bank of a three-year plan centred on digital investment and growing its insurance and wealth businesses.

    Lloyds, Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, reported its highest full-year profit since 2006 last year.

    Bailed out nine years ago in a 20 billion pound rescue during the financial crisis, it returned to full private ownership in May with the sale of the last of the government’s stake.

    Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; editing by John Stonestreet

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.