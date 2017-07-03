Lloyd's of London appoints Robert Childs as deputy chairman

Employees look out over the main atrium of Lloyd's of London insurance market in the City of London October 24, 2014.

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL] has appointed Robert Childs as deputy chairman, the insurance market said on Monday.

Childs, currently non-executive chairman of Hiscox (HSX.L), will take up the position immediately, Lloyd's said in a statement.

He will be one of three deputy chairmen, Lloyd's added.

Childs "has a keen understanding of the challenges the market faces, but also of its strengths and what Lloyd’s can do to help it thrive and be successful," Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said.