LONDON (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) (ANZ.AX) has resigned its membership of the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Thursday.

A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

ANZ was a category 4 member of the exchange. The LME said in a notice to users the resignation would be effective at the close of business on Nov. 24.