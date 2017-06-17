FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London police say 58 people assumed dead in tower block blaze
#UK Top News
June 17, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 2 months ago

London police say 58 people assumed dead in tower block blaze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman lights a candle at a spot where people have left tributes to those who perished in the Grenfell apartment tower block fire in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 17, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said that 58 people were now assumed to have died in this week's blaze at a London tower block.

"Sadly at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead," Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters, adding that the figure could change.

Police had previously put the death toll at 30. Cundy said the figure of 58 included that toll given earlier.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

