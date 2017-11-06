Lonmin labour union says skilled workers could strike next month

MOOINOOI, South Africa (Reuters) - Skilled workers could go on strike at Lonmin (LMI.L) (LONJ.J) as early as next month in a union recognition dispute, South African trade union Solidarity told Reuters on Monday.

Solidarity, which represents mostly skilled employees at Lonmin, said it had overwhelming support for a strike at the platinum mining firm.

“The strike will mainly be as a result of processes relating to the manner in which Lonmin treats its skilled employees and the favouring of (majority union) AMCU,” Solidarity General Secretary Gideon du Plessis said.