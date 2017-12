Lonmin says has sufficient liquidity until completion of Sibanye-Stillwater takeover

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa-focused miner Lonmin has sufficient liquidity until precious metal group Sibanye-Stillwater concludes a $382 million (£284.2 million) takeover, the London-listed firm’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Magara said on Thursday.

Lonmin, the world’s third biggest platinum producer, has faced the combined pressures of low platinum prices and challenges of operating in South Africa, where laying off workers to improve profitability is a fraught issue.