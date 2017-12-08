FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top LSE investor Aviva to vote against TCI at shareholder meet
December 8, 2017 / 2:55 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Top LSE investor Aviva to vote against TCI at shareholder meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A top investor in the London Stock Exchange said on Friday that it would vote against a resolution put forward by hedge fund TCI to oust Chairman Donald Brydon at a forthcoming shareholder meeting.

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Trevor Green, head of UK equities at Aviva Investors, said he would back Brydon at the meeting on Dec. 19, having had a “long-running and constructive relationship” with him during his tenure at the LSE and, before that, software company Sage.

“The role of chief executive at the LSE is a prestigious position, and I feel confident that the nominations committee will appoint a suitably impressive individual to carry on the work that Xavier Rolet did at the company to get it where it is today,” he said in a statement.

Aviva Investors is the 16th-biggest investor in the LSE, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
