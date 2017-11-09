FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor TCI might call EGM to oust LSE chairman Brydon - source
Sections
Featured
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Economy
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
Entertainment
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 2:01 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Activist investor TCI might call EGM to oust LSE chairman Brydon - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist firm TCI Fund Management might call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to oust London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) chairman Donald Brydon, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Chris Hohn’s London-based hedge fund firm TCI may write to the board to request the meeting on Thursday afternoon after it first sent a letter asking for Brydon to step down last week.

A spokesman at LSE declined to comment.

Sky News reported earlier on Thursday that TCI was ‘plotting’ an imminent move to unseat Brydon.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.