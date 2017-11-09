Activist investor TCI might call EGM to oust LSE chairman Brydon - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist firm TCI Fund Management might call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to oust London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) chairman Donald Brydon, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Chris Hohn’s London-based hedge fund firm TCI may write to the board to request the meeting on Thursday afternoon after it first sent a letter asking for Brydon to step down last week.

A spokesman at LSE declined to comment.

Sky News reported earlier on Thursday that TCI was ‘plotting’ an imminent move to unseat Brydon.