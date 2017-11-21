Lufthansa's Eurowings sees prices as stable, not rising

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) budget brand Eurowings sees ticket prices as stable, rather than rising, over the next year, the unit’s managing director said on Tuesday.

The logo of Lufthansa's low-cost brand Eurowings is seen at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

“I expect stable prices at best, not rising,” Oliver Wagner said at an aviation conference in Frankfurt.

British budget carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) said earlier on Tuesday that it expected prices to rise slightly over the winter months, thanks to the failures of rivals such as Monarch and Air Berlin that have reduced capacity in the market.