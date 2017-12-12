FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa's Eurowings to introduce long-haul business class
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 5:34 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lufthansa's Eurowings to introduce long-haul business class

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings will introduce a business class section on certain long-haul routes from April 2018, it said on Tuesday, as the carrier expands following the collapse of local rival Air Berlin.

The carrier did not give details of the routes, but mentioned US-flights to New York, Miami or Fort Myers from Duesseldorf airport as having a higher proportion of business travellers.

Until now, Eurowings offered only a “Best” fare, giving customers more legroom and the adjacent seat free.

The new offering will be premiered at the ITB travel trade fair in March, Eurowings said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.