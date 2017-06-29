FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Lufthansa, Fraport now aim for airport fees deal next week - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a month ago

Lufthansa, Fraport now aim for airport fees deal next week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A plane of Germany's air carrier Lufthansa takes off at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An agreement between Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Fraport (FRAG.DE), the operator of Frankfurt airport, on reduced fees for the carrier's Eurowings budget unit will likely be signed next week now, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Fraport and Lufthansa have been discussing fees, costs and cooperation since Fraport angered main customer Lufthansa by making concessions to Ryanair (RYA.I), enabling the Irish low-cost carrier to start flights from Germany's largest airport earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported a deal was close to be being signed. [nL8N1JO4RR]

The contract, which would give Eurowings the same discounts as Ryanair, has been negotiated, but the signing is taking longer due to a technicality, the two sources said.

Fraport and Lufthansa declined to comment.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.