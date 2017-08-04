FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 9 days ago

Allianz forms JV with LV= to create third largest British P&C insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurance titan Allianz (ALVG.DE) said on Friday that it had agreed to create a joint venture and strategic partnership with British insurer LV= [LV.UL] to form the third-largest property and casualty insurance company in the UK.

Allianz will pay 500 million pounds ($657.35 million) in exchange for a 49 percent stake in LV='s General insurance business, a deal that is expected to close in the second half of this year.

In a second stage, Allianz will pay 213 million pounds for a further 20.9 percent stage taking place in 2019.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

