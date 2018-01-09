FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 9, 2018 / 2:40 PM / a day ago

M&S seeks technology savings through Tata tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has appointed India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS.NS) as its technology partner and is targeting annual efficiency savings of about 30 million pounds ($40.5 million) in the area by 2021-22.

The logo of Marks & Spencer is seen in front of the store on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

M&S said on Tuesday implementing a new technology programme, which involves TCS taking on core supplier services and management of specialist suppliers, would incur a one-off cost to implement of 25 million pounds.

In November the clothing and home retailer detailed a new five-year strategy, part of which involved eking out 340 million pounds of additional annual cost savings.

    M&S said the technology changes will involve about 250 existing M&S roles transferring to TCS roles.

    The firm will retain a small in-house technology team.

    M&S is scheduled to update on Christmas trading on Thursday.

    Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

