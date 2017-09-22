FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia's political crisis hits economic growth - central bank governor
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a month ago

Macedonia's political crisis hits economic growth - central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - A prolonged political crisis has gravely hit Macedonia’s economy and it can hardly achieve growth this year after it went to the negative territory in the first half, the governor of Macedonia’s central bank said on Friday.

“Our forecast of 2.5 growth from April was obviously too optimistic, the political crisis took bigger toll than we initially thought,” Bogov told Reuters. “Having in mind the outcome of the first half of the year which was -0.9, I would be glad if we end this year with positive economic growth.”

Bogov said the inflation was seen at 1.3 percent this year, after three years of deflation, and at 2 percent in 2018.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic

