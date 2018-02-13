FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Macron says not worried by nationalities of next ECB, EU Commission chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he did not care about the nationality of the next head of the European Central Bank, as long as he or she was as competent as its current chief, Mario Draghi.

Macron, grilled by reporters on a wide range of topics, also said he hoped the next head of the European Commission would be as ambitious as possible and that placing a French national at the held of the European executive was not his priority.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Jean-Baptiste Vey, Marine Pennetier; editing by Richard Lough

