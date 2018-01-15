FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 51, with thousands displaced
January 15, 2018 / 6:39 AM / 2 days ago

Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 51, with thousands displaced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - The death toll from a cyclone that hit Madagascar about 10 days ago has risen to 51, with another 22 people reported missing, authorities said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - People walk along the street with fallen trees in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Ava in Toamasina, Madagascar, January 5, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. FACEBOOK/TSIRYNANTSO /via REUTERS

Tropical Cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar on Jan. 5-6, hitting mostly the eastern coast of the island with wind speeds of between 140-190 kph (87-119 mph).

The death toll had been put at about 29 people a week ago.

The National Office of Risk and Disaster Management said in a statement on Sunday more 54,000 people were displaced by the cyclone.

In March 2017, Cyclone Enawo killed at least 78 people on Madagascar’s vanilla-producing northeastern coast.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Paul Tait

