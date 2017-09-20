FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 7:45 AM / in a month

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past empty Maersk shipping containers at Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool northern England, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion (1.3 billion pounds) deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

The Danish conglomerate last year embarked on a restructuring to focus on transport and logistics and last month sold its oil and gas business to Total in a $7.45 billion deal.

Maersk said it will use the proceeds to reduce debt and that the sale, which it expects to close by next month, will have no impact on its financial guidance for 2017.

A.P. Moller Holding, a wholly-owned fund established by the founder of A.P. Moller-Maersk with approximately $20 billion under management, will take ownership of Maersk Tankers through its subsidiary APMH Invest A/S.

Maersk said the new owner will establish an ownership consortium for Maersk Tankers’ fleet with Mitsui & Co. and other potential partners, but that A.P. Moller Holding will remain the majority shareholder.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.