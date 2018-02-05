FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Maldives police arrest chief justice, another judge under state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Maldives police arrested Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another Supreme Court judge on Tuesday, hours after President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency for 15 days, in a dramatic escalation of a legal battle with the archipelago’s top court.

Police said in a Twitter message they had arrested Saeed and Supreme Court Judge Ali Hameed “for an ongoing investigation”. The gave no details about the allegations or charges against the two judges.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Paul Tait

