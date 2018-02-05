Maldives police arrest chief justice, another judge under state of emergency

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Maldives police arrested Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another Supreme Court judge on Tuesday, hours after President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency for 15 days, in a dramatic escalation of a legal battle with the archipelago’s top court.

Police said in a Twitter message they had arrested Saeed and Supreme Court Judge Ali Hameed “for an ongoing investigation”. The gave no details about the allegations or charges against the two judges.