2 months ago
Al Qaeda's Mali affiliate claims it carried out tourist resort attack - U.S. SITE monitoring
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 2 months ago

Al Qaeda's Mali affiliate claims it carried out tourist resort attack - U.S. SITE monitoring

Soldiers of Malian security forces walk around the Kangaba tourist resort following an attack where gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, Mali June 19, 2017.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An al Qaeda affiliate has claimed responsibility for an attack on a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside the Malian capital Bamako in which four people were killed, the U.S. SITE monitoring group said on Monday.

The monitoring group cited the militants' al-Zallaqa Media Foundation as saying in a statement on its Telegram channel that al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Mali, Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, had said the attack bears a message to the "Crusaders" that they will never be safe in the country.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra

