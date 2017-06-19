FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EU soldier, from Portugal, killed in Mali attack - Mogherini
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 months ago

EU soldier, from Portugal, killed in Mali attack - Mogherini

French soldiers stand around a United Nations vehicle following an attack where gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, Mali June 18, 2017.REUTERS TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A Portuguese member of the European Union's military training mission in Mali was killed during a militant attack on a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali's capital Bamako on Sunday, the EU's foreign policy chief said.

"The victim was a Portuguese colleague who was part of the European Union's training mission in Bamako," Federica Mogherini told a news conference at the end of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.

A Malian member of the EU's delegation was also killed, Mogherini said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

