U.S. condemns killing of Malta journalist, says FBI assisting probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday condemned the slaying of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and said the FBI had responded to Malta’s request for assistance in investigating the car bomb attack that killed her.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States condemned the “appalling violence that took place against her in the strongest terms,” calling it a “cowardly attack” against a reporter who was dedicated to fighting corruption.

“We responded quickly to the prime minister’s request for assistance. The government of Malta and Malta police force have been in contact with the FBI about the investigation and the FBI is providing specific assistance,” said Nauert, who called for a “thorough, transparent and independent” probe.