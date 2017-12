TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin soared to a record high of $14,047.40 on Thursday, continuing its surge from below $1,000 at the beginning of the year.

FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The cryptocurrency was last up 2.94 percent at $14,030.00 at the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange BTC=BTSP.