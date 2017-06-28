Italy's Mediaset files new claim against France's Vivendi

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Mediaset (MS.MI) has filed a new claim against France's Vivendi (VIV.PA), the private broadcaster's chairman Fedele Confalonieri said on Wednesday, as feuding between the two groups over a failed pay-TV deal grows.

Confalonieri said the new claim was on the grounds of contract violation, unfair competition and breaking TV pluralism laws.

Confalonieri, speaking at the beginning of the Milan-based group's annual shareholder meeting, did not give any further details.

The two groups are already involved in a legal battle in the Milan courts after Vivendi in July pulled out of an 800 million euro (£709 million) contract that would have given it full control of Mediaset's pay-Tv unit Premium.

Confalonieri said the unexpected U-turn by the French group had not allowed the group to "express its full potential" and that Mediaset would do everything possible to bring Premium back into "equilibrium".