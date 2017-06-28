FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Italy's Mediaset files new claim against France's Vivendi
#Business News
June 28, 2017 / 9:45 AM / a month ago

Italy's Mediaset files new claim against France's Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Mediaset (MS.MI) has filed a new claim against France's Vivendi (VIV.PA), the private broadcaster's chairman Fedele Confalonieri said on Wednesday, as feuding between the two groups over a failed pay-TV deal grows.

Confalonieri said the new claim was on the grounds of contract violation, unfair competition and breaking TV pluralism laws.

Confalonieri, speaking at the beginning of the Milan-based group's annual shareholder meeting, did not give any further details.

The two groups are already involved in a legal battle in the Milan courts after Vivendi in July pulled out of an 800 million euro (£709 million) contract that would have given it full control of Mediaset's pay-Tv unit Premium.

Confalonieri said the unexpected U-turn by the French group had not allowed the group to "express its full potential" and that Mediaset would do everything possible to bring Premium back into "equilibrium".

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

