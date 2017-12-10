FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset hopes truce with Vivendi to come with content deal with Telecom Italia - media
December 10, 2017 / 11:03 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Mediaset hopes truce with Vivendi to come with content deal with Telecom Italia - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset’s (MS.MI) chief executive said he hoped the shared interest over TV content with Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) could pave the way to a truce with France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA), speaking in a interview published late on Sunday.

Mediaset's Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi looks on after media conference at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“TIM needs our content, it is very interested in an agreement, but there is a pending matter with their controlling shareholder Vivendi,” CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“Let’s see if these common interests on content will help us overcome difficulties,” he added.

Mediaset and Vivendi have engaged in a legal battle since the French group last year unexpectedly backed out of a deal handing it control of the Milan group’s pay-TV unit Premium. The rift deepened when Vivendi built up a 28.8 percent stake in Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Vivendi also controls TIM, with a 24 percent stake.

Sources close to the matter have said the two sides are in talks over a possible deal, with Vivendi hoping to reach an agreement before a Dec. 19 court hearing in Milan on the case.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
