(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Friday it had withdrawn its European application for Keytruda as a combination treatment for patients with an advanced stage of non-small cell lung cancer.

The company’s shares tumbled 8.9 percent to $56.50 (43.05 pounds)in after-hours trading.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. drugmaker said quarterly sales of Keytruda exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the third quarter.