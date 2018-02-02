FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:59 AM / a day ago

Merck posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) reported a bigger quarterly loss on Friday, partly due to a $2.6 billion charge related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law.

    The company said its research and development expenses fell 56 percent to $2.06 billion in the quarter.

    Merck’s net loss attributable widened to $872 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $594 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

