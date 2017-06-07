FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico files extradition request for ex-governor with Guatemala
June 7, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico files extradition request for ex-governor with Guatemala

FILE PHOTO: Javier Duarte, former governor of Mexican state Veracruz, appears in a court for extradition proceedings in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 19, 2017.Jose Cabezas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala said on Wednesday it had received a formal request from Mexico to extradite former Veracruz state Governor Javier Duarte, who was arrested in the Central American country on April 15 after several months on the run.

Guatemala's foreign ministry said on Twitter it had received the request from Mexico, a day after a visit to Guatemala by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Duarte, who is wanted for embezzlement and organised crime in Mexico, governed the Gulf state of Veracruz until 2016 for Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Duarte's case now must be weighed by judicial authorities in Guatemala before he can be extradited.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; editing by Diane Craft

