Mexican police arrest suspect in crime journalist's murder
December 26, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 days ago

Mexican police arrest suspect in crime journalist's murder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A man alleged to be behind the murder this year of a crime reporter in northern Mexico has been arrested by federal police, Chihuahua state Governor Javier Corral said in a statement on Monday.

A journalist holds up a photo of journalist Miroslava Breach during a demonstration against the murder of journalists in Mexico, outside the building of Attention to Crimes against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, alias “El Larry”, was detained in the neighbouring border state of Sonora on Monday and was allegedly the “intellectual author” of the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach, the statement said.

Breach was shot several times as she drove out of her garage on March 23. One of her children was with her in the car, but was not hurt.

A man alleged to be the gunman in Breach’s murder, Ramon Andres Zavala, was assassinated last week in Sonora, Corral’s statement said.

Moreno Ochoa was scheduled to be brought before a judge later on Monday to begin proceedings against him, the statement said.

Reuters was unable to locate Moreno Ochoa’s lawyer.

At least 16 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the last three years, and 43 since 1992, making Mexico one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters, according to the Committee to Project Journalists.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Susan Thomas

