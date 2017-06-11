FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Mexican authorities find 112 migrants huddled in back of truck
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
WORLD
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 11, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 months ago

Mexican authorities find 112 migrants huddled in back of truck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities discovered 112 migrants, including four babies, huddled alive in the back of a truck as it travelled along a highway in the country's south, the attorney general's office said on Sunday.

The truck, which officials said had ventilation and water for the passengers, was intercepted on a highway that connects the southern states of Chiapas and neighbouring Tabasco and the driver was arrested.

Every year, thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, escaping from poverty and violence, make their way north through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States.

The attorney general's office said in a statement that 23 minors were among the immigrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Ecuador, found in the back of the truck.

The migrants were awaiting medical checkups.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Cooney

