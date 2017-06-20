FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Venezuelan foreign minister threatens never to return to OAS
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 2 months ago

Venezuelan foreign minister threatens never to return to OAS

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez listens during the OAS 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 20, 2017.Carlos Jasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANCUN, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday her government would never go back to the Organization of American States, but then left the door open to participating in further meetings.

Venezuela has vowed to leave the OAS, but Rodriguez also noted that there was a two-year administrative period to finalise the departure in which it could still participate.

Speaking at a news conference in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cancun, Rodriguez also said OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro was trying to stir up a civil war in Venezuela.

Governments from across the Americas had chastised Venezuela's socialist leadership for its handling of a political and economic crisis, prompting Rodriguez to call the critics "lapdogs of imperialism."

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.