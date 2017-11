MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s outgoing finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday he will seek the presidential nomination of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, in next year’s election.

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade is seen as Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured) announces the resignation of the minister, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero