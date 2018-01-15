FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican president and Cabinet members suffer eye irritation after event
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 4:44 AM / 2 days ago

Mexican president and Cabinet members suffer eye irritation after event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and several members of his Cabinet experienced severe eye irritation after attending an event in the central state of Queretaro last week, the president’s office said in a statement on Sunday evening.

FILE PHOTO - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto addresses the audience during the closing ceremony of the 29th Meeting of Ambassadors and Consuls in Mexico City, Mexico, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Pena Nieto and other senior officials required medical attention after attending the inauguration of the National Center of Aeronautic Technology in the colonial-era city of Colon on Friday, the statement said.

It was unclear what caused the incident but the Health Ministry was investigating, the president’s office said.

Some officials had reduced their public appearances as they recovered but Pena Nieto was expected to continue with his normal schedule.

In addition to Pena Nieto, among those affected were Defence Minister Salvador Cienfuegos, Finance Minister José Antonio González Anaya, Agriculture Minister José Calzada and Environment Minister Rafael Pacchiano.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Julia Love; Editing by Paul Tait

