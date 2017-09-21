Mexican Navy says adult, not child trapped in school after quake

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - All the pupils of a Mexican school that partially collapsed in an earthquake this week have been accounted for, either alive or dead, a Navy official said on Thursday, saying the search at the school was now focussed on an adult survivor.

Angel Enrique Sarmiento, undersecretary for the Navy, said 19 children and 6 adults had died in the school collapse. He said 11 children were rescued from the building. Mexico’s Navy is leading search and rescue efforts at the site.