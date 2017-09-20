Trump, Mexican president speak after latest quake - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Pena Nieto spoke at length on Wednesday following the second powerful earthquake that hit Mexico within the past two weeks, according to the White House.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders gave no other details but said more information would come soon about the call, which came after Mexico was hit by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday. The two leaders also spoke last week.