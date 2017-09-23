FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeast of Oaxaca, Mexico - USGS
September 23, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in a month

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeast of Oaxaca, Mexico - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southeast of the town of Matías Romero in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Slight quake tremors were felt, and seismic alarms sounded on Saturday in Mexico City, which earlier this week was hit by the country’s most deadly earthquake in decades.

That 7.1 magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 50 buildings in the sprawling Mexican capital on Tuesday, leaving thousands homeless and close to 300 people dead nationwide.

Reporting by Franklin Paul in New York and Frank Jack Daniel in Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

