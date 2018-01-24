FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 7:26 AM / a day ago

Energy group Total to strengthen Gulf of Mexico presence with Samson deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total has agreed to buy Samson Offshore Anchor LLC, in a deal which Total said would strengthen its presence in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Samson Offshore Anchor LLC holds a 12.5 percent interest in four blocks covering the Anchor discovery, one of the most significant recent discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), USA.

Total said the deal also includes a 12.5 percent interest in the nearby exploration block Green Canyon 761, where Total already has a 25 percent interest.

“The entry in the Anchor discovery further increases Total’s footprint in deepwater Gulf of Mexico,” said Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total, in a statement.

The Anchor site is operated by Chevron, which has a 55 percent stake, and Cobalt and Venari which have respective stakes of 20 percent and 12.5 percent.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix

