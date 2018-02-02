FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S.'s Tillerson and Mexico's Videgaray talk security, migration on visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray on Friday and discussed security and migration, Mexico’s government said.

After the 20-minute meeting, they were joined by Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said Steve Goldstein, U.S. undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs. He said more information would be available later.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Mexico is trying to prove itself a good U.S. ally in hopes of getting a favourable outcome from renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and the United States.

Tillerson, Videgaray and Freeland are expected to hold a news conference in Mexico City on Friday afternoon. Tillerson is also due to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
