11 found dead inside home in Mexico's Hidalgo state

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Eleven people were found dead in a home in the city of Tizayuca in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, state authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths were unclear and authorities said they were investigating. The people had been murdered, and they were from the state of Mexico, according to a source at the state attorney general's office who was not authorized to speak to the media.

More than 100,000 people have died in drug-related violence since 2007, when former President Felipe Calderon sent in the military to battle the cartels, and at least 30,000 people are missing.