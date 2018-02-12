FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 12, 2018 / 5:05 PM / a day ago

Tyre maker Michelin posts higher 2017 profits, warns of currency hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) reported higher profits for 2017 while warning of a likely hit from foreign exchange movements.

Net income rose 1.6 percent last year to 1.693 billion euros (1.52 billion pounds), the company said on Monday. Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had given a median net income forecast of 1.67 billion euros.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Michelin said foreign exchange movements - based on January 2018 rates - would reduce its annual operating income from recurring activities by about 300 million euros.

The French company added it would raise prices to offset higher raw material costs.

    Earlier this month, Goodyear (GT.O) cut its 2020 forecast for combined earnings of its three units amid higher prices for raw materials, overshadowing better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

    Michelin said it would consider further acquisitions, and on Monday announced the purchase of a 20 percent stake in German automotive services provider ATU.

    Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Laurence Frost

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.