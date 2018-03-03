Police seek Michigan college student suspected of killing parents

(Reuters) - A student at Central Michigan University suspected of shooting to death his parents inside a campus dormitory during a domestic dispute on Friday was still at large, authorities said, and the campus remained largely shut down.

The two victims were found inside a residence hall at the university in Mount Pleasant, about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Detroit, said Lieutenant Larry Klaus of the university’s police force.

University and police officials identified the suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr.

“It was an isolated incident, but we had two people that were killed in a residence facility. That’s traumatic,” Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said at a news conference hours after the Friday morning shooting.“We will not stop until we resolve that issue and (have) caught this person.”

Davis had been taken to a local hospital on Thursday night after an apparent overdose or“bad reaction to drugs,” Klaus told reporters.

The two victims were James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, both 47, university officials said on Twitter.

The site of shooting at Central Michigan University is seen, in Mount Pleasant, U.S., March 2, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. COURTESY of GRANT POLMANTEER /via REUTERS

James Davis Sr. was a police officer in Bellwood, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, Emanuel Chris Welch, an Illinois state lawmaker, said in a post on Twitter.

The shooting led authorities to order a lockdown of the campus, which has more than 20,000 students, and police also warned Mount Pleasant residents to be on guard.

On Friday afternoon, police began escorting people who wanted to leave the campus, but all events were cancelled until further notice and Saturday classes were called off, university officials said in a statement.

The incident came just over two weeks after 17 students and educators were killed by a 19-year-old gunman with an assault-style rifle at a Florida high school.

Davis was considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Local and state authorities were assisting campus police in investigating the shooting and searching for the gunman.

“Right now, we do not know where he is,” Klaus told reporters.

Police in patrol cars and helicopters scoured an area of apartments north of the campus, according to video posted online by reporters on the scene.