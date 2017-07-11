FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
U.S. general says cannot confirm if Islamic State's chief dead
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 4:42 PM / a month ago

U.S. general says cannot confirm if Islamic State's chief dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State does not have concrete information about whether Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead or alive, the senior U.S. general leading the campaign said on Tuesday, when asked about reports of his death.

"Despite all the helpful reports to us from every source imaginable, I'm unable to confirm or deny either where he is or whether he is alive or dead. Let me just say for the record my fervent hope is it is the latter," Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told a news briefing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

