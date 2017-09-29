FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
About 500 French children in jihadi-held areas of Iraq and Syria - official
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 19 days ago

About 500 French children in jihadi-held areas of Iraq and Syria - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 700 French adults, one-third of them women, and about 500 children are in jihadi-held areas in Iraq and Syria, an official at the French president’s office said on Friday, raising potential legal challenges over how to handle them.

The presidency official said that half of the 500 children were born there, and in total about 2,000 French nationals or residents had gone to the two countries, of whom between 200 and 300 had been killed.

France, like other European nations, is wrestling with how to deal with those returning from the conflict. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, said in August that 271 jihadi militants had gone back to France and were under investigation.

Around 1,400 foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State fighters are being held by Iraqi authorities in a camp after government forces expelled the jihadist group from one of its last remaining strongholds in Iraq.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Bolton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.