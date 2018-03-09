Fighters and families start to leave eastern Ghouta - Syrian TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Friday said a number of fighters and their families had begun to leave the besieged rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus.

State TV said 13 fighters and their families had arrived at the crossing point.

It showed footage of people getting onto a bus. The correspondent said the men were fighters who had come out of eastern Ghouta through the al-Wafideen crossing into government-held Syria.