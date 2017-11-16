FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's president says crisis over with PM Hariri's France trip
November 16, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Lebanon's president says crisis over with PM Hariri's France trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Thursday that he hoped the country’s political crisis was over following Saad al-Hariri’s acceptance of a French invitation to visit Paris.

Earlier a source close to Hariri said the prime minister, who resigned this month while in Saudi Arabia but has yet to return to Beirut, was expected to leave Riyadh for France within the next 48 hours.

Aoun said Lebanon remained committed to its policy of “disassociation, especially among Arab states”, presidential sources said on Thursday. The disassociation policy is generally known in Lebanon to mean staying out of regional conflicts.

(This version of the story corrects language of Aoun statement to include word “disassociation”).

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Angus McDowall and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
