AMMAN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday underlined Britain’s support for the nuclear deal concluded with Iran which came into force in October 2015.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference, in Amman, Jordan, November 30, 2017 REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We must stand firm in our support for the ....deal,” she told reporters in Jordan at the end of a brief visit to the Middle East.

U.S. President Trump has called the Iran deal the worst of its kind ever struck by a U.S. administration.