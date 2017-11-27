FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack southeast of Baghdad - Amaq
November 27, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated a day ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack southeast of Baghdad - Amaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that took place on Monday targeting the Nahrawan area southeast of Baghdad, the group’s Amaq news agency said.

The Sunni militant group said it had killed 35 members of Shi‘ite paramilitaries known as Popular Mobilisation Forces but the Interior Ministry had earlier said the attack targeted civilians and did not provide official casualty figures.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams

